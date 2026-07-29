Aequs Ltd Reports ₹53.23 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Aequs Limited reported a consolidated net loss of ₹53.23 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This compares to a net loss of ₹54.09 crore in the preceding quarter and a net profit of ₹3.92 crore in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹395.55 crore. This marks a decrease from ₹367.10 crore in the previous quarter and an increase from ₹255.57 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹402.27 crore. Total expenses for the period reached ₹380.78 crore, reflecting an increase from both the preceding quarter and the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to owners of Aequs Limited were both negative ₹0.81 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is an improvement compared to negative ₹0.89 in the preceding quarter but a decline from positive ₹0.07 in Q1 FY26.

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Board Approvals

The board of directors approved the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. These results were accompanied by a Limited Review Report from the statutory auditors.

Key Appointments

Rajeev Kaul, Co-Founder and Managing Director, was appointed as the Compliance Officer and Chief Investor Relations Officer. This appointment is in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Committee Dissolution

The IPO Committee of the company was dissolved with immediate effect. This decision followed the successful completion of the Initial Public Offer (IPO) activities for which the committee was formed.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.