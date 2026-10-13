Aequs Secures Long-Term Supply Deals With Safran For Airbus, Boeing Aerospace Programmes

Aequs |

Mumbai: Aequs Limited on 12 October 2026 announced that it has secured long-term supply agreements with Safran, a global leader in the aerospace industry for critical components. The agreements will bolster Safran's supply chain and ongoing production programmes.

Expanded Collaboration

The new agreements build on Aequs' existing relationship with Safran Landing Systems and extend it to Safran Aerosystems and Safran Electronics & Defense. Aequs now has relationships with six Safran entities, according to the company.

Manufacturing Scope

The agreements include manufacturing work at the upcoming Aequs Engine Components Ecosystem (AECE) in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This work covers machining of superalloy parts, complex machining coating, and assembly of landing gear components.

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Aircraft Programmes

The components are intended for Airbus A320, A330, A350, and Boeing 787 aircraft programmes. Aequs will utilise its integrated aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, including forging, precision machining, special processes, surface treatment, and assembly capabilities.

India Manufacturing Hub

The agreements strengthen Aequs' Belagavi Aerospace Cluster as an integrated manufacturing base for global aerospace supply chains. Production of medium and large parts will also expand to the AECE in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Management Commentary

Aravind Melligeri, Executive Chairman and CEO, Aequs, stated that the agreements reflect Aequs' focus on long-term partnerships. Melligeri noted that the components Aequs will manufacture for Safran are among the most demanding flight-critical products to industrialise.

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Previous Agreement

This announcement follows an agreement signed in July 2026 between Aequs and Safran Landing Systems for the supply of fully assembled A320 family aircraft wheels. That previous agreement extends beyond 15 years, through 2042.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.