Advait Energy Transitions Reports Significant Q2 FY27 Profit Increase, Order Book Jumps 47% To ₹1,574.83 Crore On Strong Operational

Advait Energy Transitions |

Mumbai: Advait Energy Transitions Limited reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹19.18 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking an 88.5 per cent increase from ₹10.2 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 40.8 per cent to ₹220.9 crore for Q2 FY27.

Half-Year Financials

For the first half of FY27, consolidated profit after tax rose 77.9 per cent to ₹34.0 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations for H1 FY27 increased by 45.4 per cent to ₹400.2 crore.

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Margin Improvement

The consolidated EBITDA margin improved by 342 basis points year-on-year to 14.45 per cent in Q2 FY27. For the first half of the fiscal year, the consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 14.17 per cent, an increase of 289 basis points.

Order Book Growth

As of September 30, 2026, the company's order book was valued at ₹1,574.83 crore, reflecting a 47 per cent year-on-year growth. Power Transmission Solutions contributed 68 per cent to the order book, with New & Renewable Energy accounting for 32 per cent.

Business Highlights

The Power Transmission Solutions business secured orders worth approximately ₹462 crore, including projects for underground cabling and Emergency Restoration Systems. The New & Renewable Energy business obtained a ₹116 crore solar EPC order for a 200 MW project from KPI Green Energy.

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Capacity Expansion

Advait Battery Ecosystem Private Limited, a company subsidiary, is establishing a 2.5 GWh BESS assembly facility spanning about 4,00,000 square feet in Gangad, Gujarat. This facility will be supported by a Master Supply Agreement with Hithium for up to 1 GWh of LFP battery cells.

Management Commentary

Shalin Sheth, Founder and Managing Director, Advait Energy Transitions Limited, said that the first half of FY27 showed strong revenue growth and significant improvement in profitability, reflecting a focus on execution and operational efficiency. Sheth added that the company is expanding capabilities in Power Transmission Solutions and progressing initiatives in New & Renewable Energy, including battery energy storage systems and electrolysers.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.