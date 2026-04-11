Advait Energy Transitions Secures L1 Bid For MVCC Turnkey Power Project Under VKY-2 Scheme

Advait Energy Transitions Limited has emerged as the L1 bidder for a turnkey power distribution project under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana-2 scheme. |

Ahmedabad: Advait Energy Transitions has taken a step forward in expanding its power infrastructure portfolio with a new project win at the bidding stage.

Wins L1 Bid Stage

Advait Energy Transitions Limited confirmed that it has been identified as the L1 bidder for a turnkey contract involving medium voltage covered conductor deployment. The bid confirmation was received on April 9, 2026, positioning the company as the lowest-cost qualified bidder for the project under evaluation.

Project Scope Defined

The contract involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11KV 55mm2 AAAC medium voltage covered conductors, along with required accessories and additional poles. The project falls within the jurisdiction of Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana-2 scheme or related initiatives. The scope reflects a comprehensive turnkey execution model, covering both infrastructure deployment and operational readiness.

Execution Structure Outlined

Under the project terms, certain infrastructure elements such as PSC or RSJ poles will be provided by the utility, while Advait will handle associated accessories and system integration. This division of responsibilities allows the company to focus on core engineering and execution aspects while leveraging existing utility infrastructure. The turnkey nature of the contract highlights the company’s capabilities in handling end-to-end project delivery.

Awaiting Final Award

While the L1 status indicates a strong likelihood of securing the contract, the company clarified that detailed disclosures will follow only after receipt of the formal letter of intent or award. This reflects standard tendering processes, where final confirmation is subject to regulatory and administrative approvals. The current development signals progress but stops short of a fully executed contract.

Strategic Growth Momentum

The bid success aligns with Advait Energy Transitions’ broader strategy of expanding its presence in power transmission and distribution projects. Participation in government-backed schemes like VKY-2 provides opportunities to scale operations and build an execution track record in critical infrastructure segments. The company’s positioning as an L1 bidder strengthens its pipeline and reinforces its competitiveness in the sector.

With this development, Advait Energy Transitions moves closer to adding another infrastructure project to its portfolio, pending final confirmation and award formalities.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing dated April 10, 2026, and does not include information from external sources or independent verification.