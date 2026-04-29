Advait Energy Transitions Incorporates Three Subsidiaries To Expand Renewable & ESG Portfolio

Advait Energy Transitions has incorporated three wholly owned subsidiaries—Advait Battery Ecosystems Private Limited, Advait Carbon Advisory & Renewables Assets Private Limited, and Advait Unified Renewable Assets Private Limited—after receiving certificates. |

Mumbai: Advait Energy Transitions is sharpening its clean energy focus with a three-pronged subsidiary strategy aimed at batteries, carbon markets, and power assets.

Builds New Energy Arms

The company has set up three subsidiaries as part of a broader restructuring of its renewable energy ambitions. According to the filing dated April 28, 2026, the entities were incorporated a day earlier on April 27, 2026, with identical initial capital structures of Rs. 1,00,000 each. The parent company will hold 80 percent ownership in all three through cash investment, ensuring operational and strategic control.

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Targets Diverse Segments

Each subsidiary is designed to operate in a distinct but interconnected segment of the energy transition value chain. Advait Battery Ecosystems will focus on battery energy storage systems, EV batteries, and integrated power solutions. Meanwhile, Advait Carbon Advisory & Renewables Assets will handle carbon credit trading, ESG consulting, and climate strategy services. The third arm, Advait Unified Renewable Assets, will operate as a power producer and infrastructure developer across renewable and conventional energy systems.

Expands Technical Capabilities

The detailed annexures, spanning multiple pages, outline extensive operational scopes. As seen on pages 3 and 4, the battery unit will handle everything from design and manufacturing to EPC and BOO projects, including recycling and lifecycle management of batteries. Similarly, pages 6 and 7 highlight that the carbon advisory arm will engage in global carbon markets, offering end-to-end services from credit generation to ESG compliance and climate finance advisory.

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Strengthens Integrated Strategy

The third subsidiary adds scale to power generation and infrastructure ambitions. Pages 9 to 11 describe its ability to operate across generation, transmission, trading, and energy storage, including hybrid renewable systems and large-scale infrastructure projects. Together, the three entities create an integrated platform spanning energy storage, sustainability services, and power assets, positioning the company to tap multiple revenue streams within the clean energy ecosystem.

The move signals a structured push by Advait Energy Transitions to deepen its presence across emerging energy segments while maintaining alignment with its core renewable business strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the uploaded corporate filing document and does not include external sources, independent verification, or additional reporting.