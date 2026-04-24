Ashoka Buildcon Secures ₹682 Crore Angola Power Project Contract

Ashoka Buildcon Limited has received a Letter of Contract Acceptance for an international power infrastructure project in Angola valued at 72.36 million dollars. |

Mumbai: Indian infrastructure firms are increasingly tapping global opportunities, and Ashoka Buildcon’s latest contract win signals its growing presence in international energy projects.

Contract Win Boosts Order Book

Ashoka Buildcon Limited has secured a significant international contract from the Ministry of Energy and Water of the Republic of Angola. The project, valued at 72.36 million dollars, involves strengthening electricity infrastructure and adds to the company’s expanding global portfolio. The award comes through a formal Letter of Contract Acceptance, confirming the company’s successful bid for the project.

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Scope Focuses On Power Networks

The project centers on the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of distribution network rehabilitation works for Lot 5 in Luanda City 2. As outlined in the annexure on page 2, the contract covers end-to-end execution of power distribution upgrades, aimed at improving electricity access and reliability in the region.

International Expansion Momentum

This contract highlights Ashoka Buildcon’s continued push into international markets, particularly in the energy and infrastructure space. The project has been awarded by an international authority, reinforcing the company’s credentials in executing complex assignments beyond India. The absence of related party involvement further underlines the arm’s length nature of the deal.

Defined Timeline And Execution Plan

The company is expected to complete the project within a 24-month timeframe, indicating a structured execution schedule. With a clearly defined scope and timeline, the project aligns with Ashoka Buildcon’s operational capabilities in delivering large-scale infrastructure works. The focus on rehabilitation rather than greenfield construction also reflects a growing demand for upgrading existing power systems. The Angola project strengthens Ashoka Buildcon’s international order book while positioning the company to benefit from rising global investments in energy infrastructure upgrades and access expansion.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing document. No independent verification or external sources have been used in preparing this report.