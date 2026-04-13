Nashik: Ashoka Buildcon Wins Six National Awards For Infrastructure Excellence | Sourced

Nashik: Ashoka Buildcon Limited, a leading infrastructure company based in Nashik, has been honoured with six national awards for its outstanding work in the energy and railway sectors. The recognition highlights the company’s strong performance in executing major infrastructure projects across the country.

Out of the six awards, four were received under the CIDC National Vishwakarma category and two under the EPC World category. This is the first time the company has won six awards in a single session, marking a major milestone in its journey.

Ashoka Buildcon is well known for its work in road and bridge construction under the Build, Operate and Transfer model. Over the years, it has earned recognition both in India and abroad. As part of its expansion, the company entered the energy sector in 2008 and the railway sector in 2018, further strengthening its presence in infrastructure development.

The CIDC National Vishwakarma Awards were recently presented in New Delhi. The company received four awards for the successful completion of key projects, including the NFR Assam Railway, the Jammu and Kashmir Tunnel Railway, NTPC Solar Energy projects, and Grid Railway works.

In addition, EPC World honoured the company with two national awards in 2026. These were given for the electrification work in the Rangiya and Tinsukia divisions of the Northeast Frontier Railway, and for the successful completion of a 150 MW solar power project in Rajasthan.

The awards were accepted on behalf of the company by Rajendra Burad, P. K. Srivastava, Vivek Kenge and S. S. Rawat at two separate ceremonies.

Chairman Ashok Kataria, Managing Director Satish Parakh and the Board of Directors congratulated the employees and teams involved. They said the achievement reflects the company’s commitment to quality, timely delivery and excellence in infrastructure development.