Nashik: Grape Exports Fall 35% Amid Middle East Tensions And Rains, Farmers In Distress | Sourced

Nashik: A double blow of unseasonal rains from the skies and war-like tensions in the Middle East has severely impacted grape growers in Nashik this year. The grape belt, heavily dependent on exports, has witnessed a sharp 35% decline, leaving farmers grappling with mounting financial difficulties.



During the current season, a total of 54,825 metric tonnes of grapes were exported through 3,870 containers. However, this figure is significantly lower than expectations. Rising tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States have destabilised Middle Eastern markets, leading to a slowdown in exports. In comparison, last year saw exports of 83,146 metric tonnes through 6,165 containers.





Grapes are a major contributor to India’s foreign exchange earnings. In the 2024–25 season, India exported 271,253 metric tonnes of grapes, earning approximately ₹3,050 crore in foreign exchange. However, the current season has proven extremely challenging for grape growers. Continuous rainfall over six months has damaged more than 50% of grape vineyards, reducing overall production and pushing farmers into financial strain.



“The cost of cultivation, including spraying and labour, has increased significantly, but income has declined. With exports slowing down, farmers are not getting fair prices for their produce,” said farmer Sunil Gavli, expressing his frustration. Exporters also point to rising transportation costs, higher insurance premiums, and global uncertainties as major hurdles in trade.





India’s Grape Export Trend



2017–18: 188,221 MT – ₹1,900 crore



2018–19: 246,133 MT – ₹2,335 crore



2019–20: 193,690 MT – ₹2,177 crore



2020–21: 246,107 MT – ₹2,298 crore



2021–22: 263,075 MT – ₹2,302 crore



2022–23: 267,950 MT – ₹2,543 crore



2023–24: 343,982 MT – ₹3,460 crore



2024–25: 271,253 MT – ₹3,050 crore



Country-wise Export (Current Season)



Netherlands – 3,781 containers – 53,655 MT



Germany – 46 containers – 605 MT



United Kingdom – 22 containers – 280 MT



Norway – 9 containers – 117 MT



France – 4 containers – 63 MT



Belgium – 4 containers – 52 MT



Spain – 2 containers – 26 MT



Finland – 1 container – 13 MT



Switzerland – 1 container – 12 MT