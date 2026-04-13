Nashik: ED Probes Ashok Kharat’s Properties, Inspects Temple, Farmhouse And Land Assets

Nashik: ED Probes Kharat’s Properties, Inspects Temple, Farmhouse And Land Assets | Sourced

Nashik: After the SIT, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now tightened its investigation around self-styled godman and self-proclaimed “Captain” Ashok Kharat. In an effort to trace Kharat’s allegedly illegal assets, an ED team has launched a joint operation with SIT officials. As part of this exercise, inspections were carried out at the Ishaneshwar Temple, Kharat’s office, farmhouse, and various land plots at different locations.



According to available information, the ED is conducting an in-depth probe into why Kharat amassed such enormous wealth and why he maintained partnerships in certain specific properties. There is a strong possibility that these transactions may involve money laundering.



Kharat’s bank accounts have already been sealed. The authorities have begun the valuation of these properties and are assessing their current market value.



The properties under scrutiny include:

Kharat’s luxurious farmhouse at Mirgaon in Sinnar

The adjoining Ishaneshwar Temple

His office in the Canada Corner area of Nashik

Land parcels in Nashik and other districts



Investigators are gradually uncovering leads on how many crores of rupees were allegedly amassed by deceiving people in the name of religion. The ED’s entry into the case is seen as a major turning point in the investigation. Individuals who had direct or indirect involvement in Kharat’s financial dealings may also face questioning by the ED.



The investigation has also revealed that Kharat allegedly purchased properties worth crores in Nashik, Shirdi, Pune, and several other cities.



In Kalman village of North Solapur taluka, he is reported to have purchased land worth crores of rupees. Records show that more than 11 acres of land were bought in Kharat’s name in the village, with the registered purchase value amounting to ₹2,40,91,200 (Rs 2 crore 40 lakh 91 thousand 200).