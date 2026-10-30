Aditya Birla Capital Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results, Consolidated Net Profit Surges To ₹1,288 Crore On 31% Revenue Growth

Aditya Birla Capital |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) on Thursday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, with consolidated net profit increasing 38% year-on-year to ₹1,288 crore.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 stood at ₹16,545 crore, marking a 31% increase from ₹12,597.95 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹16,545 crore, up from ₹10,609.35 crore in the same period last year.

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹12,324.10 crore, compared with ₹9,474.99 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹4.71, up from ₹3.57 in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Asset Under Management

Total lending assets under management (AUM) grew 32% year-on-year and 7% sequentially to ₹2,33,930 crore as of 30 September 2026. Overall AUM, which includes asset management, life insurance, and health insurance, increased 2.2 times year-on-year to ₹12,33,906 crore as of 30 September 2026.

Business Segment Highlights

The NBFC business reported disbursements of ₹24,708 crore, a 12% year-on-year increase, and profit before tax grew 41% year-on-year to ₹1,352 crore. Housing finance disbursements increased 55% year-on-year to ₹8,957 crore, with profit before tax rising 73% to ₹335 crore.

For the AMC business, mutual fund quarterly average AUM increased 4% year-on-year to ₹4,41,787 crore, and profit after tax was ₹221 crore. The life insurance business recorded individual first year premium growth of 25% year-on-year to ₹2,342 crore in H1 FY27, while the health insurance gross written premium rose 48% year-on-year to ₹4,543 crore in H1 FY27.

Preferential Issue Utilisation

ABCL confirmed no deviation in the utilisation of proceeds from its ₹4,000 crore preferential issue during the quarter. ₹3,500 crore was allocated for growth objectives and repayment of loans, and ₹500 crore for general corporate purposes, including investment in subsidiaries/joint ventures.

Stock Options Granted

The company granted 1,82,502 stock options and 54,631 PSUs under Grant 1, with an exercise price of ₹358.35 per share and ₹10 per PSU respectively. Grant 2 included 2,44,676 stock options at an exercise price of ₹358.35 per share.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.