Aditya Birla Capital Net Profit Rises 40% To ₹1,175 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 29%

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Capital Limited on Wednesday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, reporting a net profit of ₹1,174.70 crore. This marks a 40 per cent increase compared to the ₹838.63 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹12,179.54 crore, up from ₹9,502.69 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹12,187.05 crore, compared to ₹9,530.81 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter were ₹10,691.74 crore, increasing from ₹8,459.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for Q1 FY27 increased to ₹4.46 from ₹3.22 in Q1 FY26. Diluted earnings per share also rose to ₹4.41 for the quarter, up from ₹3.19 in the year-ago period.

Capital Raise

During the quarter, Aditya Birla Capital raised ₹4,000 crore in equity growth capital through a preferential allotment of shares. This included ₹2,880 crore from Grasim Industries Limited, ₹200 crore from Suryaja Investment Pte Limited, and ₹920 crore from International Finance Corporation.

The company plans to utilise 87.5 per cent of these proceeds for its NBFC business growth objectives and 12.5 per cent for general corporate purposes.

Stock Option and PSU Grants

The company granted stock options and performance stock units (PSUs) to eligible employees on 31 July 2026. This included 64,32,626 stock options and 18,57,844 PSUs under Grant 1, and 92,59,847 stock options and 9,63,417 PSUs under Grant 3. The exercise price for stock options is ₹394.05 per share, while for PSUs it is ₹10 per share.

Senior Management Appointment

The Board of Directors on 31 July 2026 approved the appointment of Subhash Subramaniam as Chief Technology Officer and a Senior Management Personnel.

His appointment is effective from 03 August 2026. Subramaniam has around 30 years of experience in retail and corporate banking.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.