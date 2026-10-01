Adani Ports' Colombo Terminal Doubles Capacity To 3.2 Million TEUs, Total Investment Reaches $750 Million

Mumbai: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's Colombo West International Terminal has doubled its handling capacity to 3.2 million TEUs following its Phase II expansion.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya inaugurated the expansion on Thursday. The terminal has been developed with a total investment of USD 750 million.

The capacity has increased from 1.6 million TEUs to 3.2 million TEUs, strengthening Colombo's position as an important transshipment hub on the East-West trade route.

Targets 25 percent Of Colombo Capacity

With the expansion, CWIT aims to handle nearly 25 per cent of the Port of Colombo's targeted capacity of 13 million TEUs by 2028.

The additional capacity will allow the terminal to berth three ultra-large container vessels at the same time.

CWIT is Sri Lanka's first fully automated deep-water container terminal and has been designed to handle some of the world's largest container ships.

The terminal uses fully electrified operations with zero tailpipe emissions.

2 Million TEUs In 18 Months

CWIT has handled 2 million TEUs within its first 18 months of operations, marking a major milestone for the Port of Colombo.

Earlier, the terminal had handled 1 million TEUs within its inaugural year of operations in 2024.

APSEZ Whole-Time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said the expansion strengthens the company's international portfolio and its presence across important Indian Ocean trade corridors.

The company expects the expanded terminal to support both transshipment operations and Sri Lanka's export-import cargo.

3,000 Jobs Generated

CWIT has been developed by APSEZ in partnership with John Keells Holdings and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority under a 35-year build-operate-transfer concession.

The project has generated more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The terminal has also recorded 17 million safe working hours, according to the company.

John Keells Group Chairperson Krishan Balendra said the expansion provides an opportunity to strengthen Colombo's position as a major regional transshipment hub and support Sri Lanka's role in regional trade.