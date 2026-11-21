Adani Energy Solutions Limited |

Mumbai: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has secured a major renewable energy supply contract in West Bengal, strengthening its presence in India's rapidly expanding clean energy sector.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Powerpulse Trading Solutions Limited (PTSL), has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) for supplying 1,750 MW of round-the-clock renewable electricity over 25 years. The agreement includes a 750 MW greenshoe option, potentially increasing the total contracted capacity to 2,500 MW.

Renewable Power Supply Timeline

According to the company, PTSL emerged as the successful bidder following a competitive bidding process and an electronic reverse auction. Electricity supply for the initial 1,750 MW capacity is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2028.

The additional 750 MW, subject to the greenshoe option being exercised, is expected to commence from April 1, 2029. The long-term agreement aims to support West Bengal's growing electricity requirements while promoting cleaner energy consumption.

Adani's Clean Energy Strategy

Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions, highlighted the importance of round-the-clock renewable electricity in India's energy transition. He said the contract would strengthen the company's ability to deliver scalable energy solutions while helping West Bengal meet its long-term sustainable power requirements.

Unlike conventional renewable power arrangements, round-the-clock supply solutions are designed to provide more consistent electricity availability.

Expanding Renewable Energy Portfolio

PTSL has already secured sourcing arrangements covering 4.6 GW of solar and wind energy alongside 3.5 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity.

The company is expanding its long-term electricity supply agreements with industrial customers, data centres, commercial establishments and power distribution utilities.

AESL's Transmission Network

Adani Energy Solutions operates a transmission network spanning 30,683 circuit kilometres, supported by 1,46,585 MVA of transformation capacity. Its electricity distribution operations serve approximately 1.3 crore consumers across Mumbai and Mundra SEZ.

The company is also expanding its smart metering business as part of its broader energy infrastructure strategy.

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