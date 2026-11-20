West Bengal CEO's Office Postpones Special Summary Revision Of Electoral Roll Scheduled To Begin On November 23 | File Pic

Kolkata, Nov 20: The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office on Friday announced the postponement of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Roll, 2027, which was scheduled to commence on November 23.

The programme was postponed due to "some unavoidable circumstances", the CEO's office said in a statement.

"The upcoming programme of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Roll which was scheduled from 23rd November, 2026 onwards is hereby postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances," it stated.

The modified schedule for the exercise would be intimated subsequently, the statement said.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)