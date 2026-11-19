Adani Energy Solutions |

Mumbai: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has secured a major power transmission project in Bihar, strengthening its infrastructure portfolio and expanding its presence in India's electricity transmission sector. The project will facilitate power evacuation from the upcoming 2,400 MW thermal power plant at Pirpainti.

The company announced the development on Thursday, November 19, stating that the project was awarded through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process.

₹500 Crore Annual Tariff

The newly awarded transmission project is expected to generate an annual tariff of approximately ₹500 crore following commissioning.

Named Evacuation of Power from 3X800 MW STPP Pirpainti, the project will be implemented through Vikramshila Power Transmission Limited, a special purpose vehicle established for its execution.

Adani Energy Solutions aims to complete the transmission infrastructure by the final quarter of 2028.

Transmission Network Expansion

The Bihar project will add 881 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 3,160 MVA of transformation capacity to the company's infrastructure portfolio.

Following this addition, Adani Energy Solutions' cumulative transmission network will reach 30,683 ckm, while its transformation capacity will increase to 1,46,585 MVA.

The company's total transmission capital expenditure portfolio will consequently rise to approximately ₹91,500 crore, highlighting its expanding investment pipeline.

Major Infrastructure Development

The project includes the construction of four gas-insulated substations across locations including Jhanjharpur, Bethauli and Begusarai.

Additionally, the infrastructure development will involve multiple 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines, associated line loops and dedicated line bays at Bakhtiyarpur.

These facilities will support electricity evacuation from the Pirpainti thermal power plant and strengthen transmission connectivity across Bihar.

Strengthening Power Infrastructure

The latest project further expands Adani Energy Solutions' transmission portfolio as India continues investing in electricity generation and grid infrastructure.

Once operational, the network will provide essential transmission capacity for the upcoming thermal power facility, supporting electricity movement through the regional grid.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes. Investors should independently assess associated risks.

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