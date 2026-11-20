Mumbai Weather Update: Sunny Skies, Cold Winds Bring Relief As Morning Temperature Drops To 25°C; AQI Remains Poor | Screengrab/PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and cold winds on Friday, with the morning temperature hovering around 25°C, offering some respite from the warm and humid conditions of recent weeks. However, the relatively cooler start did little to ease concerns over air pollution, as haze and smog continued to linger across several parts of the city.

Smog Continues To Cover City's Skyline

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Morning visuals from the Dadar beach stretch showed a layer of smog affecting visibility, highlighting the persistent air quality concerns. Hazy conditions were also reported in other parts of Mumbai, even as the weather began showing signs of a seasonal shift.

Today's Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist or fog during the morning, followed by mainly clear skies through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 34°C, while gusty winds are likely. The minimum temperature has dropped to approximately 19°C, indicating the gradual onset of cooler weather.

Mumbai has been experiencing drier conditions and relatively cooler mornings as winter approaches. The change offers some respite from the October heat, which often extends into November. However, the dip in temperature has not resulted in a corresponding improvement in air quality.

Mumbai's Air Quality Remains Poor

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 136 on Friday morning, placing it in the 'Poor' category under the classification followed by AQI.in. This marks a considerable improvement from Tuesday morning, when the AQI stood at 304 in the 'Severe' category. Despite the decline, pollution levels remain a concern.

Under the AQI.in classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', while 51–100 fall under 'Satisfactory'. Levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201–300 as 'Very Poor', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

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