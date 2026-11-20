BJP corporator Nitesh Singh has urged the BMC to audit Mumbai's fire hydrant network and restore defunct facilities to strengthen emergency firefighting preparedness | X - @niteshsingh_bjp

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: With nearly 9,500 of Mumbai’s 10,447 fire hydrants allegedly non-functional, shut or buried under roads and footpaths, the city’s firefighting infrastructure has come under scrutiny following 499 fire incidents reported during the five days of Diwali.

Raising the issue, BJP corporator Nitesh Singh has written to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, demanding a special technical audit of all fire hydrants, ward-wise surveys with a publicly accessible list of functional and defunct hydrants, and immediate repairs to those that can be restored.

Describing fire hydrants as the backbone of firefighting in a densely populated city like Mumbai, Singh stressed that an immediate and adequate water supply is critical in residential areas, slums, markets, commercial complexes, industrial zones and high-rises.

In his letter, he flagged that several hydrants were damaged, shut or buried under roads and footpaths during infrastructure works. He warned that any failure in water availability during a major fire, particularly in densely populated areas, could result in significant loss of life and property.

Seeks Ward-Wise Hydrant Data

Singh has also sought a comprehensive account of Mumbai’s fire hydrant network, including ward-wise figures of functional, non-functional, closed and buried hydrants across the city, along with GPS-based mapping and regular water flow and pressure testing.

He has demanded clarity on departmental responsibility, inspection mechanisms, manpower and maintenance records over the past five years.

Singh has also sought details of alternative water abstraction centres, jumbo water tankers, their capacity and maintenance costs, while demanding accountability for firefighting failures caused by defunct hydrants and a time-bound plan to restore the entire network.

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Demands 10-Point Action Plan

Singh has demanded a 10-point action plan, including a special technical audit of all fire hydrants, ward-wise surveys and public disclosure of functional and defunct hydrants, immediate repairs and installation of modern hydrants wherever required.

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