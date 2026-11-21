Bagheera AT1 missiles |

Mumbai: Adani Defence & Aerospace has successfully demonstrated its advanced Bagheera AT1 anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, marking a significant development in India's indigenous defence capabilities.

The company confirmed on Saturday that four missiles were successfully fired during the November 20 demonstration, attended by senior officials from the Indian Army, Department of Military Affairs and Ministry of Defence.

Advanced Missile Capabilities

Developed over 18 months, Bagheera AT1 is a vehicle-mounted missile system designed for India's challenging terrain, climatic conditions and battlefield requirements. The system integrates an automated launcher, day-and-night targeting equipment and guided missiles onto a specially developed 4x4 high-mobility armoured vehicle.

With an operational range of up to 8 km, Bagheera AT1 offers approximately twice the reach of conventional land-based anti-tank missiles. Each vehicle carries 12 missiles, including four ready-to-launch weapons and eight additional reloads.

Electronic Warfare Advantage

Unlike conventional radio-guided weapons, Bagheera AT1 uses laser-beam guidance, improving resistance against electronic jamming. Its advanced firing mechanism allows two missiles to be launched rapidly towards the same target. The first is intended to counter the enemy tank's active protection system, while the second targets its remaining defences. The platform can also engage aerial threats and rapidly reposition after firing, improving battlefield survivability.

India's Defence Modernisation

Adani Defence conducted the demonstration under the No Cost No Commitment framework, showcasing the system's potential for future Indian Army requirements. The development comes as India accelerates military modernisation and strengthens domestic defence manufacturing.

India's defence production reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, while defence exports climbed to ₹38,424 crore. Bagheera AT1 highlights the expanding contribution of private defence manufacturers towards developing advanced military technologies and strengthening India's self-reliance in defence equipment.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!