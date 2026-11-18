The Indian Army has decided to bring back regimental and corps-specific distinctions in the uniforms of senior officers, reversing a dress code introduced in 2023 that required Brigadiers and officers of higher ranks to follow a common uniform. The revised directive will come into effect from December 1, 2026, restoring distinctive berets, shoulder titles, lanyards and belts associated with different regiments and services.

Army Rescinds 2023 Uniform Standardisation Order

According to reports, an internal communication dated November 13, 2026, titled 'Dress for Brig & Above Rk Offrs', has withdrawn the earlier directive on uniform standardisation for senior officers.

Under the revised instructions, officers of Brigadier rank and above will once again follow the provisions of the Army Uniforms Pamphlet-2018. This will allow them to wear regimental and corps-specific a ccessories that distinguish their respective arms and services.

The 2023 uniform policy was introduced under then Army Chief General Manoj Pande following a decision taken at the Army Commanders' Conference in April that year. It was implemented in August 2023 with the objective of promoting a common identity among senior officers and discouraging regimental affiliations at higher levels of command.

Distinctive Berets, Lanyards And Shoulder Titles To Return

The 2023 guidelines had introduced a standardised appearance for Brigadiers and higher-ranking officers, replacing several traditional regimental distinctions with common uniform elements.

These included dark green berets or black peak caps, standardised belts bearing the Indian Army crest and common brass rank insignia. The policy also discontinued regimental lanyards, shoulder titles and other accessories associated with individual arms and services.

With the latest reversal, these distinctions will return. Officers from different regiments and corps will once again be permitted to wear their traditional headgear and accessories.

For instance, officers from the Gorkha Rifles will be able to wear their distinctive hats, while Special Forces personnel will retain their maroon berets. Officers from the Armoured Corps will wear black berets, while regimental lanyards, belts and shoulder titles will also make a comeback.

The changes will also restore black rank badges for officers belonging to rifle regiments such as the Gorkha Rifles, Garhwal Rifles and Rajputana Rifles, replacing the common golden insignia introduced under the earlier policy.

Why Did The Army Reverse Its Uniform Policy?

Reports suggest that the decision followed feedback from within the Army, with the standardised dress code reportedly not receiving the desired response among senior officers.

The 2023 changes were intended to strengthen a shared institutional identity by reducing the prominence of regimental affiliations at senior command levels, where officers frequently serve in mixed formations and headquarters.

However, the latest decision restores traditional regimental distinctions, allowing senior officers to retain visible links with their respective arms and services.

The 2023 directive applied only to officers holding the rank of Brigadier and above. Colonels and officers below that rank continued wearing their respective regimental insignia and accessories throughout the period.

The reversal primarily concerns non-combat uniforms, while combat dress will continue to be governed by separate guidelines.

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth To Retain Armoured Corps Distinctions

The revised uniform policy will also apply to the Army's top leadership. Current Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, who assumed office on June 30, 2026, belongs to the Armoured Corps.

Following the restoration of regimental distinctions, he will wear a black beret and the distinctive brown shoes associated with certain Armoured regiments.

The latest decision is separate from the broader Army Uniforms-2026 changes introduced earlier this year, which focused on indigenisation and modifications to uniform options, including the introduction of bandi jackets and new winter clothing.