Uttar Pradesh: Adani Defence Plans ₹2,000-Crore Expansion In Kanpur To Boost Ammunition Manufacturing Capacity | AI Representational Image

Kanpur, August 11: Under the Yogi Government, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly increasing its share in the defence sector and emerging as a key centre of defence manufacturing in the country. As part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, large-scale production of defence ammunition, small arms, and artillery-related systems in Kanpur is strengthening this transformation. In this context, the expansion of Adani Defence & Aerospace's production capacity is not only boosting domestic ammunition manufacturing but also accelerating the goal of reducing import dependence and achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat.

With rising investments, advanced technology, employment generation, and expanding production capacity, Kanpur is steadily strengthening its identity as Uttar Pradesh's defence manufacturing hub.

A special visit was organised at Adani Defence & Aerospace's ammunition manufacturing facility in Kanpur. The objective was to showcase India's strong position in defence self-reliance. During the visit, the company's CEO, Ashish Rajvanshi, shared details about expansion plans and the growing scope of defence manufacturing capabilities.

Kanpur is emerging as a stronger defence manufacturing hub!



Under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, a new 250-acre unit is proposed with an investment of around ₹2,000 crore, bringing fresh employment opportunities to the region. pic.twitter.com/BAdaPX5n2z — Information and Public Relations Department, UP (@InfoDeptUP) August 11, 2026

Expansion of the unit has been proposed across approximately 250 acres in the Hathipur area of Kanpur. According to CEO Ashish Rajvanshi, around Rs 2,000 crore will be invested in the proposed facility. The company has already invested nearly Rs 4,000 crore in Kanpur and plans to invest an additional Rs 4,000 crore over the next few years. This is expected to create more employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

The company's investment activities in defence manufacturing in Kanpur are set to expand further. This is expected to strengthen Kanpur's industrial and strategic role within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

At present, around 2,000 skilled and unskilled employees are working at Adani Defence & Aerospace's Kanpur centre. The proposed expansion is expected to generate new employment opportunities. According to the company, these opportunities will not be limited to the manufacturing unit alone but will also create jobs in logistics and other related activities in surrounding areas.

The defence ammunition manufacturing facility in Kanpur currently produces around 15 crore rounds of ammunition of various categories every year. Efforts are underway to increase this production capacity to approximately 30 crore rounds by the end of the year. According to officials, the increase in production capacity is aimed at meeting India's ammunition requirements and reducing dependence on imports.

Various types of ammunition are being manufactured and assembled at the facility. These include small-calibre ammunition used in rifles and other small arms, as well as large-calibre ammunition used in tanks and artillery systems. Preparations are also underway to begin production of medium-calibre ammunition, which is used in autocannons and similar weapon systems. According to the company's CEO, production of medium-calibre ammunition is expected to begin by 2027.

The company has also outlined plans to increase its grenade production capacity. Under this plan, it expects to achieve an annual production capacity of 40 lakh grenade units by 2027. An additional capacity of 40 lakh units is planned to be added by 2029. This will reduce the country's dependence on imports and further strengthen self-reliance in ammunition production.

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Adani Defence & Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi also emphasised the importance of self-reliance in ammunition production. He said, "Operation Sindoor highlighted the need for India to develop its own capabilities. At that time, friendly countries were ready to support India, but they themselves were facing war-like situations. In such circumstances, there was also a possibility of delays in receiving ammunition-related assistance. This experience underlined the need to strengthen India's own defence manufacturing capability and 'Make in India'. We are moving rapidly towards achieving this."

Officials at the Kanpur facility also showcased several important weapons. During the demonstration, they highlighted that the indigenously developed Abhay Rifle is capable of firing both 5.56 mm and 9 mm ammunition, making it a unique weapon in its segment. Officials also noted that the Prahar Light Machine Gun has received strong appreciation from the Indian Army. The Army has placed its largest order for the weapon. Pistols, advanced rifles, and machine guns were also displayed during the visit.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also being used in the production process at the defence manufacturing facility. According to officials, AI-based case-line inspection technology is used to inspect ammunition cases against prescribed standards. This automates the inspection process and helps ensure higher production quality with greater accuracy.

According to officials, the ammunition and artillery systems manufactured at the facility are produced in accordance with NATO standards. This helps ensure interoperability among related weapon systems and consistent performance. Officials also stated that ammunition manufactured by Adani Defence & Aerospace is now witnessing growing demand from friendly countries.