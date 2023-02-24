ABB India inaugurates new factory, doubles GIS capacity | Image: ABB (Representative)

ABB India today inaugurated its new state-of-the-art factory in Nashik, doubling its Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) production capacity. This factory will manufacture primary and secondary GIS, according to an exchange filing.

It will serve customers across various industries including power distribution, smart cities, data centers, transport (metro, railways), tunnels, ports, highways and other infrastructural developments.

Spread over 78,000 sq. ft., the new site is equipped with smart and lean manufacturing capabilities. It deploys advanced robotics for manufacturing which connects people, processes, assets, and is capable of relaying real-time data for enhanced productivity.

Developed as per the norms set by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), this green factory building optimizes the use of water and energy. The factory also uses carefully selected materials to minimize the life cycle environmental impacts.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki increases the price of Ignis

In line with ABB’s Sustainability Strategy 2030 targets, the factory has also realized its RE100 (100% renewable electricity) commitment to achieve low carbon operations.

With the inauguration of this new factory, ABB India also launches PrimeGear™ ZX0 in the country. This eco-efficient switchgear is built on ABB’s SF6-free ecoGIS™ with Dry Air technology for applications up to 12kV in the factory in Nashik, supporting the migration to a greener, smarter and safer future.

Its robust, compact design generates 20% less heat while also saving energy and improving safety. With the use of SF6 alternatives, this ecoGIS™ lowers the global warming potential by 100%. PrimeGear™ ZX0 enables remote monitoring and reduces the product installation footprint by up to 25% compared to conventional switchgear.

The factory of ABB in India will strengthen the local manufacturing and contributes towards creating a low-carbon society.

Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India, said, “ABB is committed to enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. We use global technology coupled with local engineering as a catalyst for introducing greener alternatives in the market. This new GIS factory is a testimony to ABB’s commitment towards building a self-reliant India in manufacturing and contributing to the nation's net zero journey.”