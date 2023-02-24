Blue Star chairman, Ashok M Advani, offers grant of ₹100 cr to the company | Image: Blue Star (Representative)

Ashok M Advani, Chairman Emeritus & Promoter, Blue Star Limited has announced a personal grant of Rs 100 crores staggered over a period of 5 years to boost research & development activities of the company, as per company's exchange filing.

The purpose is to significantly accelerate, broaden and sustain investment in the technology and product development of its air conditioning and refrigeration products to meet the rapidly changing needs of the Indian and international markets.

Ashok M Advani says, "I am delighted to announce this grant of Rs 100 crores to Blue Star. It would be distributed over a 5-year period to enhance and sustain R&D investments."

Read Also Govt approves demerger of non-core assets of Shipping Corp of India

"We expect significant benefits in the form of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly products. Having spent my entire career in Blue Star, it is a proud moment for me to contribute to the future success of the Company and its stakeholders through this grant."

Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of the Board of Blue Star adds, "On behalf of the entire Board and on my personal behalf, I would like to thank Mr Ashok Advani for his extraordinary, laudable, and timely gesture to come forward and commit a grant of Rs 100 crores."

"The Company intends to utilise the above grant for several innovation projects to be undertaken in its R&D Centres in India and abroad, for developing cutting-edge cooling and heating products designed for substantial reduction in the carbon footprint."

Read Also USFDA completes inspection at Strides Pharma's Bengaluru unit

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)