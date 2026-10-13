Aarti Industries Secures ₹1,500 Crore Supply Deal Over 10 Years, To Set Up New Facility

Aarti Industries Limited |

Mumbai: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) on 13 October 2026 announced a new manufacturing and supply agreement with a global speciality chemical company. The agreement has a cumulative revenue potential of approximately ₹1,500 crore over its 10-year term.

Manufacturing Facility

The company will set up, commission, and operate a dedicated manufacturing facility in India for a speciality chemical. This facility will use the customer's proprietary process technology.

Financial Outlay

The capital expenditure (CAPEX) for this new facility is expected to be less than US$25 million. Commercial operations are projected to begin in FY2028–29, pending necessary approvals.

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Strategic Implications

The agreement aims to support supply-chain resilience and the customer’s growth plans in India through localised manufacturing. For Aarti Industries, it expands its global customer base and strengthens its manufacturing portfolio.

Management Commentary

Suyog Kotecha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aarti Industries Limited, said the agreement brings a new global customer into the company's portfolio. He added that the model combines the customer’s proprietary technology with Aarti Industries’ strengths in scale-up engineering, execution, and reliable operations. Kotecha also stated that the long-term domestic supply arrangement provides sustained visibility and a capital-efficient platform for growth, and offers a foundation to expand the engagement as the customer's India requirements grow.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.