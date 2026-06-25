Bhopal Metro Enters Final Safety Audit Ahead Of Two-Way Commercial Operations | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Metro project has entered its final phase before two-way commercial operations, with a comprehensive safety audit currently under way.

On the second day of the inspection, the team led by Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) Nilabh Sengupta checked the network's signalling, safety and control systems on Thursday.

The inspection focused on the Operations Control Center and Depot Control Center at the Subhash Nagar depot, where officials reviewed real-time monitoring systems, emergency response protocols and train control infrastructure.

Particular attention was given to the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system and track interlocking mechanisms, which are designed to prevent collisions and ensure safe train movement.

Emergency systems put through live simulations

As part of the audit, safety officials carried out live simulations to test the automated braking system's ability to stop trains safely when placed on the same track.

The team also undertook a trial run between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS stations to inspect trackside signalling and operational readiness.

Metro authorities said the safety certification process is expected to conclude within the next seven to 15 days.

Waiting time to drop significantly

Once final clearance is received, commuters can expect a major improvement in service frequency.

At present, single-track operations result in long waiting times, with passengers often having to wait nearly an hour for the next train. With the commencement of dual-track operations, trains are expected to run every 16 to 17 minutes.

Travel time across the six operational stations between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS will be approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

The metro fleet will also expand from one active train to four, supported by 10 to 12 train sets stationed at the depot.

Metro chief reviews progress of projects

Meanwhile, Metro Corporation managing director Jaideep visited the Subhash Nagar depot to review the progress of both the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects.

Executive Director S Krishna Chaitanya presented an update on completed works and future milestones.

Jaideep directed project teams to maintain close coordination and ensure that all remaining construction is completed within the stipulated timelines while strictly adhering to safety and quality standards.