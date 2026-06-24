 Ishaan Tops CA Intermediate Exam In Bhopal With Air 15
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Ishaan Tops CA Intermediate Exam In Bhopal With Air 15

At the Bhopal centre, 379 students appeared for Group I, with 32 passing (8.44%). 'In Group II, 42 out of 217 students passed (19.35%), a figure that exceeds the national average (16.11%),' stated Aditya P. Srivastava, chairman, ICAI Bhopal branch. “Out of the 215 students who appeared for both groups, 13 cleared both groups simultaneously.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
Ishaan Tops CA Intermediate Exam In Bhopal With Air 15
Ishaan Tops CA Intermediate Exam In Bhopal With Air 15 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ishaan Mukesh Mangal has topped the CA Intermediate Examination from the Bhopal centre with AIR 15. He scored 79.33% marks in the exam.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the results for the examination on Wednesday. Ishaan told Free Press that he was expecting a good rank but never expected AIR 15.

He said that consistency is his success mantra and he did a target-based study, devoting around 10 hours every day to studies. He mostly focused on multiple revisions after completing classes.

“I had made a clear plan for my preparation after the Foundation results. I divided the time of around 9 months into phases. In the first four months, I completed all the subjects and taxation of Group-2.

After this, the revision started with the preparation of Group-1 subjects. In the last two and a half months, I focused only on revision,” he said.

Besides, Manya Goswami (64.50%) secured the second position in Bhopal, while Mohit Kachhwani (62.83%) and Nandini Gupta (62.83%) jointly got the third position.

Saksham Agrawal (58.67%) stood fourth. Successful students will now prepare for the CA Final examination and simultaneously begin their two-year articleship.

Bhopal results surpass national average

At the Bhopal centre, 379 students appeared for Group I, with 32 passing (8.44%). In Group II, 42 out of 217 students passed (19.35%), a figure that exceeds the national average (16.11%), stated Aditya P Srivastava, chairman, ICAI Bhopal branch.

“Out of the 215 students who appeared for both groups, 13 cleared both groups simultaneously. I wish the successful students a bright future and encourage those who did not pass to continue their efforts and move forward with determination,” said Srivastava.

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