Uber Airport Rides in Bhopal Get Costlier After Nearly 10 Years; ₹50 Fare Now Around ₹150 | IANS - Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A ride to Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport has become significantly more expensive following constant protests and pressure from taxi driver unions from Wednesday (June 24).

However, to roll out revised fares for city rides, companies have sought additional time until June 25, while Ola and Rapido have also reportedly accepted the increase.

According to information, Uber airport ride fares in Bhopal have increased after nearly a decade, following pressure from taxi driver associations, with companies agreeing to the adjustment.

New prices are as follows:

The minimum fare has risen from ₹50–₹60 to ₹120–₹150, marking an almost 100% hike.

Overall, airport ride fares have nearly doubled. Trips that earlier cost ₹220–₹230 now cost around ₹270–₹280.

Premium rides, earlier priced at ₹350, have increased to ₹440–₹450, marking a rise of about 25–30% in the premium category.

According to the Taxi Drivers’ Association, Uber has already implemented revised airport fares.

However, changes in city ride fares are still pending, with companies expected to take a final decision by June 25, 2026.

Union leaders said the fare revision comes after almost 10 years, during which drivers were earning low incomes.

Calling it a partial relief, they said the revised rates are still not fully satisfactory.

The association has warned of a boycott of cab services across Bhopal if companies fail to implement the agreed changes by the deadline.

A meeting of taxi and auto unions is expected to decide the next course of action, including possible protests or service disruptions.

Currently, city ride fares have not been fully updated on apps, though companies have reportedly proposed a minimum fare of ₹120 for intra-city travel.