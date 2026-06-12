Bhopal Taxi Drivers Take To Streets In Torn Clothes, Begging Bowls In Hand; Demand Fair Fares From App-Based Autos & Cabs-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City taxi drivers staged a protest by wearing torn clothes and carrying begging bowls in Bhopal on Friday.

The aim of their protest was to highlight their financial struggles and demand higher fares from app-based cab companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

Under the banner of the Bhopal Taxi Drivers Association, a large number of drivers gathered at Board Office Square and raised slogans against the companies.

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They alleged that current fare policies have made it difficult for them to earn a living and meet daily expenses.

During the protest, one driver said that earnings had fallen so low that many drivers were struggling to buy even basic necessities. The protesters claimed that the low fares offered by app-based platforms were pushing them into financial hardship.

Acting president of the association, Shravan Kumar Sharma, said drivers currently receive around ₹9 per kilometre, while the operating cost of a vehicle, including fuel expenses, is about ₹11 per kilometre. He said drivers are often forced to choose between supporting their families and paying vehicle instalments.

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The association also accused the companies of not following the fare structure prescribed under RTO guidelines. General secretary Rajesh Kumar Nagle said drivers have repeatedly raised the issue but have received only assurances and no concrete solution.

The association warned that if its demands are not addressed soon, it may intensify the agitation and could suspend taxi and auto services across the city.