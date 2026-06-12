Massive Fire At Bhopal Firecracker Shop; VIDEO Shows Repeated Explosions During The Blaze

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a firecracker shop on Bhopal's Bairagarh Road early Friday morning.

The fire triggered repeated explosions and sending flames nearly 70 feet into the air. Firecrackers worth several lakhs of rupees stored inside the shop were completely destroyed in the fire.

The incident caused panic in the area, though no injuries were reported.

Videos of the spot have surfaced, which shows the factory engulfed in flames and thick smoke coming out of it. The firecrackers can be heard and seen bursting.

Watch the VIDEO below :

भोपाल के हलालपुर स्थित एक पटाखा दुकान में देर रात भीषण आग लग गई. पटाखों की वजह से आग तेजी से फैली और कुछ ही देर में पूरी दुकान को चपेट में ले लिया.#Bhopal pic.twitter.com/UyA83d2mdQ — Kishor Joshi (@KishorJoshi02) June 12, 2026

According to officials, the fire started at around 3:30 am at Soni Firecracker Shop located opposite Sundar Van Garden in Halalpura. As the shop was stocked with a large quantity of firecrackers, explosions continued for several hours while firefighters worked to control the blaze.

Fire tenders from Fatehgarh, Bairagarh, Gandhinagar and other fire stations rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire. Firefighter Shahnawaz Ahmad said the blaze was eventually brought under control after nearly three-and-a-half hours of effort.

The shop is located along the main road, which remains busy during the day. Officials said a major tragedy was avoided as the fire occurred during the early morning hours when traffic was low. Several vehicles are usually parked in the area during the day.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A fire broke out in a firecracker warehouse in Bhopal. Fire tenders are present at the scene. pic.twitter.com/0d1Cu8E199 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 12, 2026

The firecracker shop is located a short distance from Halalpura's main firecracker market and near a petrol pump.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Bhopal's Halalpura firecracker market. Several fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited.#BhopalNews



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/NyepwVjQNY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2026

Police reached the spot and closed one side of the road to ensure safety, as burning firecrackers were flying onto the roadway.

The electricity supply to the area was also temporarily switched off to help firefighters carry out rescue operations safely.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities are investigating the incident.