4 Injured After Municipal Water Tanker Hits Multiple Vehicles On Indore's Patel Bridge-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were injured after a Municipal Corporation water tanker went out of control on Patel Bridge in Indore on Thursday afternoon.

The tanker allegedly hit several vehicles, causing panic among commuters and passersby.

A video of the scene after the accident is circulating widely on social media, in which the truck can be seen crashed at the footpath, and crowd gather, and traffic jam at the bridge.

Also, a CCTV footage has also surfaced, where the tanker can be seen crashing into multiple vehicles on a busy road.

Watch the VIDEO below :

According to initial information, the accident occurred after the tanker's brakes reportedly failed. Eyewitnesses said the tanker suddenly became uncontrollable and crashed into vehicles moving on the road.

People ran for safety as the tanker continued moving forward, hitting cars and motorcycles along the way.

Witnesses said the driver realised the situation and steered the tanker towards the footpath, which eventually brought the vehicle to a stop and prevented a bigger accident.

Locals said many more vehicles could have been hit if the tanker had continued moving.

The accident damaged three to four cars and two motorcycles. Several vehicles suffered damage due to the impact. One person travelling in the tanker was also reported injured. However, no serious casualties have been reported so far.

Angry locals damaged the tanker after the accident. The driver reportedly fled the spot soon after the incident. Police reached the area after receiving information and brought the situation under control.

Some people at the scene alleged that the tanker was in poor condition and should not have been allowed on the road. Police have started an investigation into the incident and are looking into the exact cause of the accident.