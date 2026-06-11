40-Year-Old Haryana Man Jumps In 'Sahastradhara' In MP's Khargone To Give Diving Shot For Instagram Reel, Dies-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man from Haryana lost his life after jumping into a fast-flowing stream while making a social media video at Sahastradhara in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

Eyewitnesses said Sanjay repeatedly jumped into the water and asked his friends to record videos of him. He also took selfies and reportedly said that the real fun of bathing could be enjoyed at Sahastradhara.

Despite repeated warnings from his friends and people present at the spot, he continued to swim to the areas with strong water currents.

And the video clearly shows him swimming through the strong waves, then loosing control and drowning ON CAMERA.

Watch the video below :

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sanjay Satveer, a resident of Hisar, Haryana. He worked as a carpenter and was employed in furniture-making work at Dhamnod in Dhar district.

On Monday, he visited Sahastradhara with his friends for an outing.

Police said Sanjay ignored warnings and jumped into a dangerous stream. Within moments, he was swept away by the strong flow and disappeared from sight. One of his friends was also planning to jump into the water but changed his mind at the last moment, a decision that police believe saved his life.

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After receiving information about the incident, police and local authorities launched a search operation.

However, he could not be traced immediately. His body was recovered on Wednesday and later handed over to his family after post-mortem examination.

Sahastradhara, located on the Narmada River, is known for its natural beauty, rocky stretches and fast-flowing water channels.

Officials say bathing or entering deep water at the site is extremely risky. According to official figures, more than 100 people have lost their lives in accidents at the spot over the past ten years.