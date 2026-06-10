MP Air Ambulance Airlifts 60 Indore Patients Free Under Ayushman Scheme | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over the past two years, around 60 patients from Indore have been airlifted to super-speciality hospitals in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad via the Chief Minister’s Air Ambulance Service and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

The initiative has transformed emergency medical transport in Madhya Pradesh, making critical care accessible to those who previously could not afford it.

Free access for the poor

Earlier, air ambulance services were considered a luxury, with costs running into lakhs of rupees.

Thanks to these government programs, economically disadvantaged patients can now avail the facility free of cost. ]

Data from the Health Department shows that about 50 per cent of the transported patients received the service free under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, ensuring timely care for the needy.

Golden hour: critical for survival

Experts emphasise the significance of the 'Golden Hour' - the first few hours after severe trauma, cardiac, or neurological emergencies. Rapid air transport during this period can dramatically improve survival chances.

Air ambulances enable patients to reach super-speciality hospitals within this crucial window, bridging the gap between life-threatening emergencies and advanced medical care.

Expert insights

“More than 60 patients have been transported to major cities via air ambulance so far. Half of them received the service free under the Ayushman scheme,” said Dr. Abdrhek Jeenwal, Nodal Officer, Chief Minister’s Air Ambulance Service.

By combining swift transport with financial accessibility, these schemes are reducing patient hardship and saving lives in critical emergencies across Madhya Pradesh.

The program highlights how government intervention can make life-saving medical facilities reachable to all sections of society, ensuring timely treatment when every minute counts.