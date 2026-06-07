'Mujh Par Jhoota Ilzaam Lagaya,' Viral VIDEO Shows Man Hanging From Moving Train After Alleged Assault Inside Mahamana Express Near Bhopal | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly assaulted and stripped and forced to jump out of a moving train running in Madhya Pradesh Bhopal.

The matter came to fore through a video purportedly showing a man hanging from the footboard of a train that surfaced on social media on Sunday, raising concerns among the netizens and raising questions about passenger safety.

In the video, the man could also be heard crying, “Meri bacchi ki kasam kha ke keh raha hoon. Apne baap ki kasam kha ke keh raha hu agar maine kuch gala kiya ho to Inta jhoota ilzaam lagaya um logon ne…Bhaiya maine kuch nahi kiya…mere bagal me baiha tha, maine kuch nahi kiya tha.”

(I swear on my daughter. I swear to my father that if I have done anything wrong. They have made such a false allegation against me. Brother, I did nothing. I was just sitting beside her. I did nothing )

He further said, “Mai kuch nahi kiya dost…jo karta hai wo darta hai…jo nahi karta wo nahi.”

("I didn't do anything, friend. The one who is guilty is the one who is afraid. The one who has done nothing wrong has nothing to fear. )

🚨Grievous - Innocent Man Forced to Jump from Train: False Accusations Lead to Horrifying Brutal Assault Inside Mahamana Express



The shocking incident near Bhopal Junction inside Train 22164 -Mahamana Express demands urgent criminal action.



A helpless Poor innocent man named… pic.twitter.com/5zLHQqYF5J — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) June 7, 2026

According to information, the incident occurred inside Mahamana Express (Train No. 22164) near Bhopal Junction after a clash occurred inside the train.

As per to claims circulating on social media, the man was identified as Raghuvanshi.

He was allegedly assaulted by a group of passengers inside the train following accusations whose authenticity has not yet been confirmed.

It is alleged that he was brutally thrashed, stripped, and mentally tortured by a violent group after which he jumped from the train.



Grievous - Innocent Man Forced to Jump from Train: False Accusations Lead to Horrifying Brutal Assault Inside Mahamana Express



The shocking incident near Bhopal Junction inside Train 22164 -Mahamana Express demands urgent criminal action.



A helpless Poor innocent man named… pic.twitter.com/afeAsTokdO — भटके लोग (@BhatakeLog) June 7, 2026

Fortunately, the victim survived the incident. However, the exact sequence of events and the reason behind the alleged assault remain unclear.

The incident has sparked demands for a thorough investigation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police.

Police have not yet released an official statement detailing what happened inside the train.

Further investigation is underway to establish the facts surrounding the case.