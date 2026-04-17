Caught On Camera: Woman Alleges Obscene Misconduct In Reserved Coach; Rail Safety Under Scrutiny | X @KarishmaAziz_

A disturbing incident aboard the Korba–Thiruvananthapuram SF Express (Train No. 22547) has raised serious concerns about passenger safety, particularly for women travelling in reserved compartments of Indian Railways. A video of the incident is doing the rounds on the internet.

According to the woman passenger, the incident took place in Sleeper Coach S1, which was reportedly sparsely occupied at the time. She alleged that an unidentified man approached her and behaved in a deeply inappropriate manner. Initially, he allegedly touched her feet without consent. The frightened woman moved towards the window to create some distance between herself and the man.

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However, the situation took a turn for the worse when the man reportedly removed his clothes, made obscene gestures, and engaged in plucking hair from his lower body and throwing it onto the seat. The incident was described as traumatic and horrifying by the woman, raising questions about how such an act could occur in a reserved coach of Indian Railways.

The incident has sparked outrage and renewed debate over the safety of women on long-distance trains.

About The Delhi Case

Concerns over women’s safety in Delhi resurfaced after a viral 72-second video sparked widespread outrage online, though its authenticity and context were soon questioned. Shared on social media, the clip claimed that three foreign women were harassed by a man on a busy street while bystanders failed to intervene, triggering emotional reactions and debates on public safety and accountability.

The video shows a tense nighttime scene with a confrontation unfolding amid traffic, as several individuals chase and argue with a man while onlookers gather. Women in bright clothing are seen confronting and pursuing him, but the footage does not clearly identify those involved, leaving much to interpretation. As it spread, users expressed strong views on women’s safety and the role of spectators in such incidents.