Mumbai: Actor Nimisha Nair Faces Roadside Harassment In Bandra East, Highlights Women's Safety Concerns | Videos Surface | Instagram @nimnair

Mumbai: Actor Nimisha Nair has alleged that she was harassed by two-men on the road in the Kherwadi area of Bandra East and shared a video of the incident on the social media platform Instagram on Tuesday.

In her post, Nair stated, "At around 4.50 am near the Kherwadi flyover, these two were possibly drunk. aggressive hooligans decided to teach my Uber driver a lesson' for over- taking them. There are cameras all over the Western

Express Highway to verify this. They tried to block our way on a no-stop highway and eventually brought their scooter to a halt in front of us in the middle of the highway. They threatened my driver in rage, and used abusive words, tried to forcibly pull the doors open, and asked me to roll down the windows."

Nair further wrote that they did not open the windows for safety reasons. "We obviously did none of that on account of our safety, because he clearly came to hit the driver. This harassment and aggression continued in the middle of the highway with multiple witnesses before they realised I was taking a video. They then attempted to take a fake picture of my car before leaving the spot," she added.

In the video, a man riding a motorcycle can be seen stopping in front of her car while arguing with her. Sharing the clip on social media, she expressed concern about women's safety. The Kherwadi police said they had contacted Nair, however, she was at work and said she would get in touch with the police later.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/