Ahead Of Dhurandhar 2 Release, Aditya Dhar Requests Audience, 'PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS'; Also Gives Hint About Post-Credit Scene

Dhurandhar 2 Poster | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is all set to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026, and from March 18 evening onwards there are paid previews organised. Now, ahead of the release, Dhar took to X (Twitter) to share a note thanking everyone for the love that they have showered on Dhurandhar part 1, and he also requested fans not to share any spoilers on social media, and let the audience enjoy the movie in theatres.

The note read, "To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family. 5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then, you didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive."

He further wrote that looking at the love Dhurandhar got, they (team) knew that with Dhurandhar The Revenge, they had to surprise the audience.

Dhar added, "We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes. With all my love and gratitude, Aditya Dhar (sic)."

Aditya Dhar Hints At Post-Credit Scene

While sharing the note, in his tweet, the filmmaker also hinted at a post-credit scene. Dhar wrote, "Oh, and one more thing. Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling."

We are sure after reading Aditya's note, and the tweet above, fans are now more curious to watch Dhurandhar 2.