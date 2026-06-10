Lokayukta Raids Indore WCD Joint Director, Seizes Assets Over ₹10.83 Crore Against ₹2.8 Crore Income | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta Police have found alleged disproportionate assets worth more than ₹10.82 crore during an ongoing investigation against Laxminarayan Kandwal, Joint Director in the Women and Child Development Department, Indore.

The action was taken after Lokayukta officials received information that Kandwal had accumulated wealth far beyond his known sources of income.

According to information, the accused official joined the department in 1996 and the raid was a 12-hour-long investigation conducted by 3 teams of Lokayukta.

Following verification, a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and raids were conducted at his residence and other linked locations.

According to the latest findings, Kandwal's total known income has been estimated at around ₹2.80 crore, including approximately ₹2.50 crore earned through salary and ₹30 lakh from agricultural income.

However, investigators have so far found total assets and expenditure worth ₹10.82 crore.

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Income

Salary income: ₹2.50 crore

Agricultural income: ₹30 lakh

Total known income: ₹2.80 crore

Assets and expenditure found during investigation

Land purchases and building construction: ₹9.76 crore

Household inventory recovered from residence: ₹38.48 lakh

Gold and silver ornaments found in bank locker: ₹24.76 lakh

Inventory recovered from departmental store: ₹35.73 lakh

Gym equipment, fans, lights, windows and other fixtures: ₹2.71 lakh

Jewellery recovered from residence: ₹4.89 lakh

Total movable assets (Items 2 to 6): ₹1.06 crore

Total Expenditure and Assets

Total assets/expenditure detected: ₹10.83 crore

Total known income: ₹2.80 crore

Disproportionate assets: 286.7% more than known income

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Assets nearly 286.7% higher than income

The biggest component is ₹9.76 crore allegedly spent on the purchase of agricultural land, residential plots, and construction of a multi-storey building.

Apart from immovable properties, Lokayukta officials recovered and assessed valuables worth more than ₹1.06 crore.

Based on the investigation conducted so far, officials stated that the total expenditure and assets are nearly 286.7% higher than Kandwal's known income.

A bank locker in the Bank of India’s Sarafa branch in Indore has also been identified and examined as part of the probe.

The search operation is still underway and officials expect more details to emerge after further scrutiny of documents, property records, and financial transactions.