EOW Finds ₹5.47 Crore Assets In Bhopal During Raid On Retired PWD Officer

EOW finds Rs 5.47 cr assets in raid on retired PWD officer

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) conducted searches at the house of a retired sub-divisional officer of the Public Works Department (PWD) on Thursday. Officials stated the officer possessed disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.47 crore.

The EOW had received a complaint against Mahendra Nagwanshi alleging he amassed significant wealth through corruption during his service tenure. Following primary verification, three teams were formed to conduct the searches.

Investigators at his residence on Parasia road, Chhindwara, found a house constructed for Rs 40 lakh and decorated for Rs 24 lakh. Officials seized gold ornaments worth Rs 9 lakh and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.50 lakh. Additionally, Rs 20 lakh was invested across 22 different insurance policies.

Other assets include a shop worth Rs 13 lakh, three four-wheelers valued at Rs 20 lakh, three two-wheelers worth Rs 2.10 lakh, and a flour mill worth Rs 2.50 crore. Nagwanshi also owns 25 acres of agricultural land and two plots worth Rs 1.76 crore.

Banking records revealed that Nagwanshi has eight bank accounts, his wife Seema Nagwanshi has 10, and their son has three. A total of Rs 30 lakh is deposited across these 21 accounts.

Officials informed that while the current disproportionate property value stands at Rs 5.47 crore, searches are ongoing. Valuables suspected to be kept in lockers may further increase the total value.