Congress Moves President Over Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejection In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party leaders raised a strong protest against the decision of the returning officer in which nomination of Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natrajan was cancelled. Leaders raised slogans in front of the Assembly and at the office of Chief Electoral Office-MP.

AICC also discussed the issue and asked time from President of India for a meeting. The former minister PC Sharma alleged that the returning officer took a biased decision in favour of BJP candidates and had barred Congress candidate from participating in the elections.

The Indian Youth Congress activists led by state vice president Abhishek Parmar reached the office of the Chief Electoral Officer and created a ruckus. The police raised barricades to prevent Congress leaders from entering the office.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari on Thursday said that the party had sought time with President Droupadi Murmu to raise issues of national importance including the recent cancellation of the nomination of the party's Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan.

"Regarding the next phase of the struggle, all the MLAs will reach New Delhi tomorrow. We have sought an appointment with the President and are waiting for a time to be allotted.

Tomorrow, we will invite the entire media to place our case and then we will take the next steps," he said. After the AICC meeting, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi highlighted the issue.