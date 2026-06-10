17-Year-Old Girl Hangs Herself; Contraceptive Pills Found Nearby In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house under the Bajaria police station area on Tuesday night.

The incident came to light at 8.30 pm when her younger siblings, who had been playing outside, returned home and found the room locked from inside.

According to police, the teenager had recently passed her Class 12 examinations. She lived with her father, while her mother has been living separately since 2017.

According to reports, after repeated knocks went unanswered, the siblings informed their father, who managed to open the door only to find his daughter hanging.

During the investigation, police recovered a mobile phone and a strip of contraceptive pills from the room.

The father claimed he had never provided a mobile phone to his daughter and said he was unaware of how either item came into her possession.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Bajaria police station in-charge Shilpa Kaurav said no suicide note was found and further action will depend on the post-mortem report, mobile phone analysis and statements from family members.