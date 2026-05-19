Petrol Costs ₹110.94/L; Diesel Costs ₹ 96.04/L In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Petrol cost Rs 110.94 per litre after a hike of Rs 0.95 per litre in Bhopal on Tuesday. Similarly, diesel cost Rs 96.09 per litre after a hike of Rs 0.93 per litre.

For the second time in a span of five days, petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Tuesday by about 95 paise per litre for petrol and 93 paise per litre for diesel.

The latest revision follows a Rs 3 per litre hike announced on May 15, the first increase in more than four years, amid soaring global crude oil prices.

Petrol and diesel prices have reached their highest levels since May 2022. Rates had remained unchanged since April 2022, except for a one-time Rs 2 per litre reduction on both fuels in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Ajay Singh, president of the Petrol Pump Dealers Association, said, “Petrol prices have been hiked by 95 paise per litre and diesel prices by 93 paise per litre. Petrol now costs Rs110.94 per litre and diesel Rs96.09 per litre in Bhopal.”