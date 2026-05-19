Over 31K Medical Stores To Remain Shut On Wednesday, Protest Against E-Pharmacy In Bhopal

Over 31,000 Medical Stores To Remain Shut Today In Protest Against E-Pharmacy In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In response to a nationwide call given by All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), over 31,000 medical stores will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh on May 20 to protest against e-pharmacies and the online sale of medicines. More than 3,000 medical shops in Bhopal are expected to shut down during the strike.

Chemists have raised serious concerns over fake, expired and unmonitored medicines being sold online and delivered to homes. However, in-house medical stores inside hospitals have been exempted from the strike and will remain open for patients.

The AIOCD has targeted a pandemic-era emergency notification issued on March 26, 2020, asserting that continuing this temporary relaxation today is completely irrational.

The association argued that the rule significantly weakens the strict statutory safeguards enshrined under Drug Rule 65, enabling digital platforms to easily bypass essential regulatory checks. Consequently, the association has demanded the immediate withdrawal of both the temporary Covid-period notification GSR 220(E) and the e-pharmacy framework notification GSR 817(E).

National AIOCD general secretary Rajiv Singhal said, "Over 31,000 medical stores will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. It is a nationwide call for a strike against e-pharmacies. We demand the withdrawal of both the temporary Covid-period notification GSR 220(E) and the e-pharmacy framework notification GSR 817(E)."

Bhopal Chemists Association president Jitendra Dhakad said, "All retail and wholesale medicine traders in the district will support bandh and keep their shops closed on Tuesday. The issue is directly related to public health."