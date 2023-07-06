Aarti Drugs Wins Pharmexcil Outstanding Exports Award 2021-2022 |

Aarti Drugs Limited (Aarti Drugs), a Mumbai based diversified and fully integrated pharmaceutical company, with interests in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Formulation, Specialty Chemicals and Intermediates has won Pharmexcil Outstanding Exports Award 2021-2022, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Company has received Export Performance Award – API & Intermediaries Gold Star for the year 2021-22 on July 5th , 2023, in recognition of commendable contribution to the pharmaceutical export of India.

Pharmexcil awards

A ministry set up by the Government of India as a gateway to global pharma trade, Pharmexcil presents awards each year to salute those companies that demonstrate excellence in developing proprietary products granted patents throughout the world. The awards were presented during the “iPHEX 9 th edition of Indian Pharmaceutical Exhibition” organized by the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) and sponsored by Department of Commerce & Industry, Government of India where all the major India Pharmaceutical companies had participated. Here the evaluation for the award is based on the value of exports by a company to all the regions of the world and the coverage in terms of the number of countries to which export is made.

This recognition by Pharmexcil once again for our profound dedication to the innovation and science behind the products we develop and market worldwide is gratifying and inspiring. We shall, as always, strive to continue contributing our best in every way possible to achieve bigger goals in future,” said Adhish Patil, CFO & COO, Aarti Drugs Limited.

About Aarti Drugs Limited

Aarti Drugs Limited was established in the year 1984 and forms part of $6 Billion Aarti Group of Industries with robust R&D Division at Tarapur, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in close vicinity to manufacturing locations. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharma Intermediates, Speciality Chemicals and produces Formulations with its wholly-owned subsidiary-Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited.

The Company have total 12 manufacturing facilities out of which 9 manufacturing facilities are in Maharashtra, 2 Manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and 1 Manufacturing facility of Pinnacle is located at Himachal Pradesh. Products under APIs include Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride, Metronidazole, Metformin HCL, Ketoconazole, Ofloxacin etc. whereas Specialty Chemicals includes Benzene Sulphonyl Chloride, Methyl Nicotinate etc.

Aarti Drugs Limited Shares

The shares of Aarti Drugs Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at 469.50, up by 0.48 percent.

