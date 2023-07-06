 Narayana Health Incorporates Subsidiary Called Samyat Healthcare
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNarayana Health Incorporates Subsidiary Called Samyat Healthcare

Narayana Health Incorporates Subsidiary Called Samyat Healthcare

The incorporated subsidiary will have an authorised capital of Rs 10,00,000 and paid up capital of Rs 5,00,000.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Narayana Health Incorporates Subsidiary Called Samyat Healthcare | Narayana Health

Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary named 'Samyat Healthcare Private Limited' on Tuesday, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The incorporated subsidiary will have an authorised capital of Rs 10,00,000 and paid up capital of Rs 5,00,000.

The Wholly Owned Subsidiary is incorporated to mainly carry on the business of distribution of medicines, implants, medical equipment, consumables and other goods and assets as are used by hospitals, to manufacture medical supplies and to provide services in the areas of healthcare supply chain, pharmacy and such other healthcare related areas.

The company has subscribed to 50,000 shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 5,00,000.

Narayana Hrudayalaya shares

The shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited on Thursday at 1:42 pm IST were at Rs 1,000.25 up by 1.06 per cent.

Read Also
Zomato's Indonesia Subsidiary Initiates Liquidation Process
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Lupin Allotts Shares Worth Rs 32,378 To Employees As Stock Options

Lupin Allotts Shares Worth Rs 32,378 To Employees As Stock Options

Sri Lanka's Central Bank Reduces Interest Rates By 200 Points To Ease Pressures On Financial Markets

Sri Lanka's Central Bank Reduces Interest Rates By 200 Points To Ease Pressures On Financial Markets

Narayana Health Incorporates Subsidiary Called Samyat Healthcare

Narayana Health Incorporates Subsidiary Called Samyat Healthcare

Aditya Birla Capital Allots 12,66,126 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Aditya Birla Capital Allots 12,66,126 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

TCS Partners With Microsoft, Launches New Generative AI Offering For Clients

TCS Partners With Microsoft, Launches New Generative AI Offering For Clients