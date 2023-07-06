Narayana Health Incorporates Subsidiary Called Samyat Healthcare | Narayana Health

Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary named 'Samyat Healthcare Private Limited' on Tuesday, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The incorporated subsidiary will have an authorised capital of Rs 10,00,000 and paid up capital of Rs 5,00,000.

The Wholly Owned Subsidiary is incorporated to mainly carry on the business of distribution of medicines, implants, medical equipment, consumables and other goods and assets as are used by hospitals, to manufacture medical supplies and to provide services in the areas of healthcare supply chain, pharmacy and such other healthcare related areas.

The company has subscribed to 50,000 shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 5,00,000.

Narayana Hrudayalaya shares

The shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited on Thursday at 1:42 pm IST were at Rs 1,000.25 up by 1.06 per cent.

