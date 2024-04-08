 9 April Bank Holiday: These States Will Have Their Banks Remain Closed For The Day
9 April Bank Holiday: These States Will Have Their Banks Remain Closed For The Day

Banks in Maharashtra will be shut on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa. Gudhi Padwa is a spring festival, which brings about the end of the previous and marks the beginning of a Marathi New Year.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
FP Pics

Banks in some parts of the country will remain shut for business on 9 April. The banks will remain shut in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir. In many cultures across the country, this time of the year brings about harvest and regional new year festivities.

article-image

Banks in Maharashtra will be shut on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa. Gudhi Padwa is a spring festival, which brings about the end of the previous and marks the beginning of a Marathi New Year.

Financial institutions in southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will also be closed for operations on account of the Ugadi Festivities. Ugadi, a day that marks the first day of the Hindu New Year.

Gudhi Padwa Celebrations

Gudhi Padwa Celebrations |

article-image

Now, coming to the Northeast, Manipur will also have their banks shut on account of Sajibu Nongmapanba, lunar new year of ethnic Meiteis.

Some places within the country will also be observing Chiatra Navratri or the first Navratri of the year.

In addition, the will be a short banking week, for after 9 April, Tuesday, banks in most of the country, including Maharashtra will also remain shut on 11 April, on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. Equity markets will also remain shut on the day.

