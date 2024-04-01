Bank Holidays In April 2024: Banks To Remain Closed For 14 days In THESE States; Read Full List Here

Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days Across THESE States/ Representative Image | Photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels

As the new month of the fiscal year 2025 starts today, April 1, 2024, it is important to note down the upcoming bank holidays for this month before visiting the bank.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, this month, banks will remain shut for a total of 14 days across various states including public holidays, regional holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays.

Furthermore, the regional holidays of the banks vary across different states depending upon the diverse customs and traditions prevalent in each region.

Here is the breakdown of bank holidays in April 2024– State-Wise

Although there are no national bank holidays in the month of April, there are numerous regional holidays during which banks will remain closed across various states.

April 1: Banks will remain closed on April 1 due to the annual account closing, except in some states including Meghalaya, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Chandigarh.

April 5: In states such as Telangana, banks will remain closed on account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Jayanti, and in Jammu, banks will be closed for Jumu'atul-Wida.

April 9: States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir will observe holidays for various occasions of their regional customs, including Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year's Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), and the 1st Navratra.

April 10: On the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan Eid, banks will remain closed in Kerala.

April 11: Except for some states such as Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh, all other states will observe a bank holiday on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan Eid/ 1st Shawwal.

April 13: In Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, banks will remain shut due to festivities such as Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, Baisakhi, and Biju festivals.

April 15: Assam and Himachal Pradesh will have bank holidays on this day due to Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

April 16: Banks will remain closed in states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Ram Navami.

April 20: For the Garia Puja festival, banks will be closed in Tripura

Apart from this, banks will be closed on April 13 for the second Saturday and on April 27 for the fourth Saturday.

Furthermore, banks will remain closed on the regular basis on the four Sundays falling on April 7, 14, 21, and 28.