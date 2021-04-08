5th AOIBBCON 2021 held at KIMS

The 5th AOIBBCON-2021 was held at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). It is the official conference of AOI Bhubaneswar branch. Dr. G.V.S. Rao and Dr. Srinibas Kishore from Hyderabad attended the conference as guest faculties. Live Surgical Workshops on Modern Otological Surgeries, Snoring Surgeries and Ear Surgeries were organized on the occasion. Around 120 ENT doctors from all parts of Odisha and other states attended the conference. The programme was organized by the Department of ENT, KIMS. It was a very successful conference due to the help of doctors and staff of KIMS, said Dr. K.K. Samantaray, HOD-ENT, KIMS. He extended his thanks to the DG, KIMS and Professor of Anesthesia for their overwhelming cooperation.