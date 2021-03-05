50th National Safety Week celebrations commence at NTPC-Ramagundam

The 50th National Safety Week celebrations began at NTPC-Ramagundam on March 4, 2021. On the opening day, Safety Campaign was carried out at Gate No-I of the main plant with display of safety slogan placard by NTPC senior officials and others. Later at a program held at Safety Centre of the plant, Sunil Kumar, CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana) hoisted the National Safety Flag and underlined the importance of “Safety First”. He also declared the opening of safety week celebrations from March 04 to 10, 2021. While Sunil Kumar administered the Safety Pledge in English; A K Samaiyar, GM (O&M) and Ch Murali Krishna, GM (Mech Erection) administered in Hindi and Telugu respectively.

All GMs, HoDs, Employees, CISF officials and office bearers of Unions and Associations participated in large numbers.