NTPC-Ramagundam organises de-addiction program for local youth

NTPC-Ramagundam CSR in association with Deepthi Mahila Samithi and Dhanwanthari Hospital organized de-addiction program for local youth on March 1, 2021 wherein 40 local youth going through different level of addiction attended. Inaugurating the awareness program, Usha Kumar, President – Deepthi Mahila Samithi asked the youth to give up the bad habits and contribute in progress of their family as well as society. She further added that youth have tremendous power and if channelized properly, they can do wonder. Echoing similar view, Swarup Raj, SI, Jyothinagar Police Station highlighted the law and order issues arising out of addiction.

Speaking on the subject through a Power Point Presentation, Dr Kamaraju Vijaya from NTPC-Ramagundam Hospital spoke in detail on how to deal with addiction and subsequent mental health issue. She also highlighted the role of family and society to control the addiction menace.