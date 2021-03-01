NTPC – Solapur distributes 35 vaccine carriers to PHC, Hotgi

Under R&R/CSR initiatives, NTPC Solapur extended its support to PHC Hotgi and distributed 35 vaccine carriers, 1000 zip bags and 150 Icepacks.GGM Solapur N Srinivasa Rao along with CMO Debashish Basu, AGM (HR) Rahul Sharma, DGM (HR) Kavita Goyal handed over the vaccine carriers to PHC Incharge Dr. Saroj Patil. NTPC Solapur continues to provide medical assistance to PHC Hotgi in order to support them to serve the nearby project affected villages.