NTPC-Ramagundam holds interaction with print media representatives

NTPC-Ramagundam held a press conference recently and interacted with print media representatives and answered to all their queries. Sunil Kumar, CGM (Ramagundam and Telangana), P K Laad, GM (TS); A K Samaiyar, GM (O&M); Murali Krishna, GM (Mech Erection) and Vijaya Lakshmi M, Head of HR were on the dias. NTPC was set up in 1975 and is ranked No. 2 Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Platts Top 250 Global Energy Company rankings. It became a Maharatna company in May, 2010 and its total installed capacity is: 64,880 MW (including Jvs).